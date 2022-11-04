Kasimpasa - MKE Ankaragücü

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ankaragucu/teamcenter.shtml
MKE Ankaragücü
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
MKE Ankaragücü logo
MKE Ankaragücü
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

MKE Ankaragücü

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
4
BesiktasBES
1264222
5
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
11
KasimpasaKAS
1242614
14
MKE AnkaragücüAKG
1132611
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ümraniyespor
-
-
Alanyaspor
04/11
Giresunspor
-
-
Istanbulspor
05/11
Galatasaray
-
-
Besiktas
05/11
Gaziantep FK
-
-
Kayserispor
06/11

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Kasimpasa and MKE Ankaragücü with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Kasimpasa and MKE Ankaragücü news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.