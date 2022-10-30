Kayserispor - Adana Demirspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 30.10.2022
Kayserispor
Not started
-
-
Adana Demirspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1072123
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1164122
3
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
4
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
5
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
8
KayserisporKAY
1161419
