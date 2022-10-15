Kayserispor - Galatasaray

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 15.10.2022
Kayserispor
Not started
-
-
Galatasaray
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Galatasaray

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
FenerbahçeFEN
852117
5
BasaksehirBAS
852117
6
GalatasarayGAL
852117
8
KayserisporKAY
941413
