Kayserispor - Giresunspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 28.08.2022
Kayserispor
Not started
Giresunspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Giresunspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
3
BasaksehirBAS
32107
4
BesiktasBES
32107
5
Adana DemirsporADE
32016
6
GiresunsporGIR
32016
13
KayserisporKAY
31023
Related matches

Fatih Karagümrük
3
0
MKE Ankaragücü
46'
Alanyaspor
-
-
Istanbulspor
19:45
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Ümraniyespor
19:45
Kasimpasa
-
-
Hatayspor
28/08

