Kayserispor - Istanbulspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kayserispor/teamcenter.shtml
Kayserispor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Istanbulspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
11003
2
AlanyasporALA
11003
3
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
4
Adana DemirsporADE
11003
5
BesiktasBES
11003
15
KayserisporKAY
10010
18
IstanbulsporIST
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Trabzonspor
-
-
Hatayspor
19:00
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Sivasspor
13/08
Galatasaray
-
-
Giresunspor
13/08
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Antalyaspor
14/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Kayserispor and Istanbulspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Kayserispor and Istanbulspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.