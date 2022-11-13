Kayserispor - Konyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 14
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kayserispor/teamcenter.shtml
Kayserispor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
13102132
2
BasaksehirBAS
1273224
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1366124
4
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
5
KayserisporKAY
1372423
8
KonyasporKON
1356221
