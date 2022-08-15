Konyaspor - Basaksehir

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
Gaziantep FKGAZ
21104
4
BasaksehirBAS
11003
5
AlanyasporALA
11003
12
KonyasporKON
10101
