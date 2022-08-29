Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Yeni Eskisehir Stadyumu / 29.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
Adana DemirsporADE
43019
3
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
4
BasaksehirBAS
32107
5
BesiktasBES
32107
11
KonyasporKON
31205
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Konyaspor and Fenerbahçe with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 29 August 2022.

