Konyaspor - Kasimpasa

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Kasimpasa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1072123
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1164122
3
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
4
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
5
BesiktasBES
1154219
6
KonyasporKON
1154219
11
KasimpasaKAS
1141613
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Galatasaray
18:00
Alanyaspor
-
-
Gaziantep FK
29/10
MKE Ankaragücü
-
-
Hatayspor
30/10
Besiktas
-
-
Ümraniyespor
30/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Konyaspor and Kasimpasa with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Konyaspor and Kasimpasa news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.