Konyaspor - Ümraniyespor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 8
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/umraniyespor/teamcenter.shtml
Ümraniyespor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Ümraniyespor logo
Ümraniyespor
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Ümraniyespor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
752017
2
Adana DemirsporADE
751116
3
GalatasarayGAL
751116
4
BesiktasBES
742114
5
KonyasporKON
742114
18
ÜmraniyesporUMR
70252
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Kayserispor
0
0
Trabzonspor
9'
MKE Ankaragücü
0
1
Basaksehir
9'
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Galatasaray
18:00
Sivasspor
-
-
Hatayspor
02/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Konyaspor and Ümraniyespor with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Konyaspor and Ümraniyespor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.