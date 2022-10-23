Adana Demirspor - Konyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Yeni Adana Stadyumu / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adana-demirspor/teamcenter.shtml
Adana Demirspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Adana Demirspor

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
3
FenerbahçeFEN
962120
4
BasaksehirBAS
962120
5
BesiktasBES
1054119
6
KonyasporKON
1053218
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Trabzonspor
1
0
Sivasspor
52'
Fenerbahçe
-
-
Basaksehir
18:00
Kasimpasa
-
-
Kayserispor
23/10
Galatasaray
-
-
Alanyaspor
23/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Adana Demirspor and Konyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Adana Demirspor and Konyaspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.