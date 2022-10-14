Alanyaspor - Antalyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Kirbiyik Holding Stadyumu / 14.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alanyaspor
Antalyaspor
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Alanyaspor

Antalyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
FenerbahçeFEN
852117
5
BasaksehirBAS
852117
11
AlanyasporALA
92349
16
AntalyasporANT
82157
