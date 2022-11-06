Antalyaspor - Fatih Karagümrük

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Antalya Stadyumu / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karagumruk/teamcenter.shtml
Fatih Karagümrük
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Fatih Karagümrük

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
4
BesiktasBES
1264222
5
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
12
AntalyasporANT
1141613
13
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
1133512
