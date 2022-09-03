Basaksehir - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 5
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BesiktasBES
431010
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
3
Adana DemirsporADE
43019
4
KonyasporKON
42208
5
FenerbahçeFEN
42117
6
BasaksehirBAS
32107
12
AlanyasporALA
41215
