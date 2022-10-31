Basaksehir - Giresunspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 31.10.2022
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
Giresunspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Giresunspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
3
BesiktasBES
1264222
4
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
5
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
6
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
17
GiresunsporGIR
102359
