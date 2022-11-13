Fatih Karagümrük - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 14
Atatürk Olympiyat / 13.11.2022
Fatih Karagümrük
Not started
-
-
Gaziantep FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fatih Karagümrük

Gaziantep FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1292129
2
BasaksehirBAS
1273224
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1366124
4
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
5
KayserisporKAY
1372423
11
Gaziantep FKGAZ
1243515
15
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
1233612
