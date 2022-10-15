Fatih Karagümrük - Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Atatürk Olympiyat / 15.10.2022
Fatih Karagümrük
Not started
-
-
Hatayspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fatih Karagümrük

Hatayspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
FenerbahçeFEN
852117
5
BasaksehirBAS
852117
17
HataysporHAT
82157
18
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
81346
