Gaziantep FK - Adana Demirspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Gaziantep Stadyumu / 07.10.2022
Gaziantep FK
Not started
-
-
Adana Demirspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Gaziantep FK

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
752017
2
Adana DemirsporADE
852117
3
KonyasporKON
852117
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTS
851216
10
Gaziantep FKGAZ
832311
