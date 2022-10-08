Giresunspor - Besiktas

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Çotanak Spor Kompleksi / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/giresunspor/teamcenter.shtml
Giresunspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Giresunspor

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
2
BasaksehirBAS
752017
3
KonyasporKON
852117
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTS
851216
6
BesiktasBES
843115
12
GiresunsporGIR
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gaziantep FK
0
0
Adana Demirspor
12'
Istanbulspor
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
08/10
Antalyaspor
-
-
Konyaspor
08/10
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Kayserispor
09/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Giresunspor and Besiktas with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Giresunspor and Besiktas news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.