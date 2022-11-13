Istanbulspor - Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 14
Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadyumu / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hatayspor/teamcenter.shtml
Hatayspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Istanbulspor

Hatayspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
13102132
2
BasaksehirBAS
1273224
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1366124
4
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
5
KayserisporKAY
1372423
17
HataysporHAT
1232711
18
IstanbulsporIST
122288
Related matches

Fenerbahçe
1
0
Giresunspor
30'
Basaksehir
-
-
Galatasaray
17:00
Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Gaziantep FK
13/11
Kayserispor
-
-
Konyaspor
13/11

