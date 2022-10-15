Kasimpasa - Adana Demirspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adana-demirspor/teamcenter.shtml
Adana Demirspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
FenerbahçeFEN
852117
5
BasaksehirBAS
852117
9
KasimpasaKAS
941413
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Alanyaspor
-
-
Antalyaspor
18:00
Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Hatayspor
15/10
Kayserispor
-
-
Galatasaray
15/10
Konyaspor
-
-
Gaziantep FK
15/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Kasimpasa and Adana Demirspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Kasimpasa and Adana Demirspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.