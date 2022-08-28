Kasimpasa - Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 28.08.2022
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
Hatayspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

Hatayspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
3
BasaksehirBAS
32107
4
BesiktasBES
32107
5
Adana DemirsporADE
32016
17
HataysporHAT
20020
19
KasimpasaKAS
30030
