Kasimpasa - Kayserispor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 23.10.2022
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
Kayserispor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

Kayserispor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
FenerbahçeFEN
962120
3
BasaksehirBAS
962120
4
BesiktasBES
1054119
5
KonyasporKON
1053218
8
KayserisporKAY
1051416
10
KasimpasaKAS
1041513
