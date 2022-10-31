Sivasspor - Antalyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 31.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Antalyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
3
BesiktasBES
1264222
4
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
5
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
14
SivassporSIV
1124510
15
AntalyasporANT
1031610
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Istanbulspor
2
3
Fenerbahçe
80'
Basaksehir
-
-
Giresunspor
31/10
Besiktas
5
2
Ümraniyespor
Kayserispor
2
2
Adana Demirspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Sivasspor and Antalyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and Antalyaspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.