Ümraniyespor - Trabzonspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 5
Ümraniye Hekimbasi Sehir Stadyumu / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/umraniyespor/teamcenter.shtml
Ümraniyespor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ümraniyespor logo
Ümraniyespor
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ümraniyespor

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BesiktasBES
431010
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
3
Adana DemirsporADE
43019
4
KonyasporKON
42208
5
FenerbahçeFEN
42117
8
TrabzonsporTRA
42117
17
ÜmraniyesporUMR
40131
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Ümraniyespor and Trabzonspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 2 September 2022.

