MKE Ankaragücü - Fenerbahçe

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Eryaman Stadium / 17.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ankaragucu/teamcenter.shtml
MKE Ankaragücü
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
MKE Ankaragücü logo
MKE Ankaragücü
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

MKE Ankaragücü

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
BasaksehirBAS
962120
3
BesiktasBES
1054119
4
KonyasporKON
1053218
5
TrabzonsporTS
1053218
6
FenerbahçeFEN
852117
15
MKE AnkaragücüAKG
82157
Related matches

Besiktas
1
1
Trabzonspor
31'
Sivasspor
-
-
Giresunspor
17/10
Basaksehir
2
0
Istanbulspor
Kayserispor
2
1
Galatasaray

