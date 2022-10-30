Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between MKE Ankaragücü and Hatayspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest MKE Ankaragücü and Hatayspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

