Sivasspor - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
32107
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
32107
3
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
4
AntalyasporANT
32016
5
GiresunsporGIR
32016
9
AlanyasporALA
21104
15
SivassporSIV
20111
