Sivasspor - Fatih Karagümrük

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 5
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karagumruk/teamcenter.shtml
Fatih Karagümrük
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Fatih Karagümrük

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BesiktasBES
431010
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
3
Adana DemirsporADE
43019
4
KonyasporKON
42208
5
FenerbahçeFEN
42117
13
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
31023
16
SivassporSIV
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ümraniyespor
-
-
Trabzonspor
19:00
Basaksehir
-
-
Alanyaspor
03/09
Giresunspor
-
-
Konyaspor
03/09
Fenerbahçe
-
-
Kayserispor
03/09

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Sivasspor and Fatih Karagümrük with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and Fatih Karagümrük news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.