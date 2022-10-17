Sivasspor - Giresunspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 10
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 17.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/giresunspor/teamcenter.shtml
Giresunspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor
Giresunspor
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Giresunspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
BasaksehirBAS
962120
3
BesiktasBES
1054119
4
KonyasporKON
1053218
5
TrabzonsporTS
1053218
13
GiresunsporGIR
82248
16
SivassporSIV
91447
