Sivasspor - Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 8
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 02.10.2022
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
Hatayspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Hatayspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
751116
2
GalatasarayGAL
751116
3
BasaksehirBAS
642014
4
BesiktasBES
742114
5
KonyasporKON
742114
17
SivassporSIV
70434
19
HataysporHAT
60151
