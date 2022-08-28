Trabzonspor - Galatasaray

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Medical Park Stadyumu / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Galatasaray

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
Adana DemirsporADE
43019
3
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
4
BasaksehirBAS
32107
5
BesiktasBES
32107
8
GalatasarayGAL
32016
10
TrabzonsporTRA
32016
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Alanyaspor
0
0
Istanbulspor
10'
Adana Demirspor
1
0
Ümraniyespor
12'
Kasimpasa
-
-
Hatayspor
28/08
Kayserispor
-
-
Giresunspor
28/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Trabzonspor and Galatasaray news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.