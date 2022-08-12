Trabzonspor - Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Medical Park Stadyumu / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hatayspor/teamcenter.shtml
Hatayspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Hatayspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
11003
2
AlanyasporALA
11003
3
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
4
Adana DemirsporADE
11003
5
BesiktasBES
11003
13
HataysporHAT
00000
