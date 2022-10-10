Trabzonspor - Kasimpasa

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Senol Günes Spor Kompleksi / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Kasimpasa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
BasaksehirBAS
752017
5
GalatasarayGAL
852117
6
TrabzonsporTS
851216
10
KasimpasaKAS
840412
