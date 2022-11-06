Trabzonspor - Konyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Senol Günes Spor Kompleksi / 06.11.2022
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
Konyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
3
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
4
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
5
BesiktasBES
1364322
6
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
7
KonyasporKON
1255220
Related matches

Galatasaray
1
0
Besiktas
21'
Gaziantep FK
-
-
Kayserispor
06/11
Antalyaspor
-
-
Fatih Karagümrük
06/11
Hatayspor
-
-
Basaksehir
07/11

