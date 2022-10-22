Trabzonspor - Sivasspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Senol Günes Spor Kompleksi / 22.10.2022
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
Sivasspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Sivasspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
FenerbahçeFEN
962120
3
BasaksehirBAS
962120
4
BesiktasBES
1054119
5
KonyasporKON
1053218
6
TrabzonsporTS
1053218
12
SivassporSIV
1024410
Related matches

Antalyaspor
-
-
Istanbulspor
18:00
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Fatih Karagümrük
22/10
Fenerbahçe
-
-
Basaksehir
22/10
Kasimpasa
-
-
Kayserispor
23/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Trabzonspor and Sivasspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Trabzonspor and Sivasspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

