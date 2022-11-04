Ümraniyespor - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Ümraniye Hekimbasi Sehir Stadyumu / 04.11.2022
Ümraniyespor
Not started
-
-
Alanyaspor
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
4
BesiktasBES
1264222
5
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
9
AlanyasporALA
1244416
19
ÜmraniyesporUMR
110383
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Ümraniyespor and Alanyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 4 November 2022.

