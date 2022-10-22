Ümraniyespor - Fatih Karagümrük

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Ümraniye Hekimbasi Sehir Stadyumu / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/umraniyespor/teamcenter.shtml
Ümraniyespor
Not started


https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karagumruk/teamcenter.shtml
Fatih Karagümrük
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches

Ümraniyespor

Fatih Karagümrük
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ümraniyespor

Fatih Karagümrük

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
FenerbahçeFEN
962120
3
BasaksehirBAS
962120
4
BesiktasBES
1054119
5
KonyasporKON
1053218
13
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
92349
19
ÜmraniyesporUMR
90363
