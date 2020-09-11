Fagner was sent off for hand ball inside the box four minutes before half time and Luiz Adriano made no mistake from the spot to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Teenage striker Gabriel Veron doubled their lead 19 minutes into the second half when he finished off a flowing move.

transfers Chelsea reject Inter's player-exchange bid for Kante - Paper Round 4 HOURS AGO

Any hopes Corinthians had of a comeback were ended five minutes from time when Danilo Avelar was also shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Palmeiras remain the only unbeaten team in Brazil’s Serie A and now sit in fourth place in the 20-team table with 16 points from eight games, four behind leaders Internacional, who have played a game more.

Corinthians are in 13th with nine points from eight matches.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Football Depleted PSG lose season opener at Lens 4 HOURS AGO