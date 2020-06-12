Football

Two defeats after coronavirus stoppage cost Levski coach his job

ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

SOFIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Coach Petar Hubchev's relationship with 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia has ended after poor run that culminated in two defeats following the coronavirus stoppage, with the club quickly appointed his successor.

Levski in a statement named former forward and coach Georgi Todorov as the new boss, adding it was negotiating with Hubchev and his assistants to terminate their contracts.

Ex-Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Hubchev, part of the famous Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, took over at Levski in June 2019 after a three-year spell managing Bulgaria's national team.

The 56-year-old was shown the door after Levski suffered a 1-0 home defeat to champions Ludogorets on Friday when the domestic league resumed, before losing 2-0 at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Cup semi-final first leg.

Levski have slipped to fourth place in the league with 46 points. Ludogorets top the standings with 58 points, nine ahead of Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Christopher Cushing)

What's On

