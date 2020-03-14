Two more Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

The Florence-based club said that Pezzella, 28, and Cutrone, 22, were both tested after showing "some symptoms" of the disease along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli, who also tested positive.

"They are all in a good state of health in their homes in Florence," said the club in a statement. Their team mate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive on Friday.

Five players at Sampdoria and one at Juventus have also tested positive.

Pezzella, who has won 16 caps for Argentina, is in his third season at Fiorentina and has made 94 appearances. Cutrone was signed on loan from English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Fiorentina's most recent opponents were Udinese who have suspended training and said that their squad will remain in self-isolation until March 22.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in the country which has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)