Two people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of Premier League testing.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 19 October and Sunday 25 October, 1,609 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were two new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 44 people have tested positive for the virus in eight rounds of testing since the new league campaign began on Sept. 12.

There have been more than 900,000 Covid-19 infections and over 44,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

