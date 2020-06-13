Football

Two positives in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The Premier League said on Saturday that there two positive test results from their latest round of coronavirus tests of players and staff.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," the league said in a statement.

The results continue a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month.

The Premier League will return to action on Wednesday with its first games since March, when the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

