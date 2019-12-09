Two supporters arrested for homophobic abuse in Brighton v Wolves draw

The homophobic abuse came at a time when Premier League clubs were celebrating the Rainbow Laces campaign which supports LGBT people, with items ranging from captain's armbands to substitutes boards sporting rainbow colours.

Stewards removed the two supporters after they were reported for the abuse and the pair were arrested by the police outside the stadium.

"It's both sad and depressing that once again we find ourselves having to address another situation of discriminatory abuse," Brighton's chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said in a statement.

"Prior to kick-off, we had a huge show of support for the Rainbow Laces campaign brilliantly backed by the vast majority of people inside the stadium.

"And yet before the game is over, we are forced to deal with these two individuals, who think it's okay to behave in this way."

Wolves strongly condemned the behaviour of the fans arrested and said they would support the Sussex Police in their criminal investigation.

Greater Manchester Police arrested a 41-year-old man over the weekend in connection with alleged racial gestures and chants in Saturday's match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)