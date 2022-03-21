England have called up Tyrick Mitchell, Kyle Walker-Peters, Sam Johnstone and Ollie Watkins to their squad for the upcoming friendlies against Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate’s side will play Switzerland on Saturday and then Ivory Coast on Tuesday, with both games to be played at Wembley.

The fixtures are friendlies for England manager Southgate to experiment ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup next October.

Mitchell made his debut for Palace in the 2019/20 season and made 20 appearances last season, but has firmly established himself in the first team this campaign under Patrick Vieira, playing 33 times so far.

He will be joined in the squad by Southampton defender Walker-Peters, West Brom goalkeeper Johnston and Aston Villa striker Watkins.

The additions were made as a result of Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) and Tammy Abraham (Roma) pulling out through injury.

Alexander-Arnold is also out for a few weeks with a hamstring strain while James is recovering from injury that saw him sidelined for recent games against Lille and Middlesbrough.

