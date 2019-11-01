LIVE

Australia U-17 - Nigeria U-17

U-17 World Cup - 1 November 2019

U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Australia U-17 and Nigeria U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Trevor Morgan or Manu Garba? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Australia U-17 and Nigeria U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Australia U-17 vs Nigeria U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

