LIVE

Canada U-17 - New Zealand U-17

U-17 World Cup - 1 November 2019

U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Canada U-17 and New Zealand U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andrew Olivieri or José Figueira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Canada U-17 and New Zealand U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Canada U-17 vs New Zealand U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

