Chile U-17
Finished
0
4
-
2
1
23:00
30/10/19
Estádio da Serrinha
Haiti U-17
U-17 World Cup • Group C
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Chile U-17
  • Haiti U-17
  • TatiGutiérrez
    90'
  • Tati
    89'
  • Jeanty
    86'
  • Tati
    84'
  • EtienneHerald
    81'
  • GermainPhilippe
    74'
  • OrozSepúlveda
    74'
  • DíazCruz
    61'
  • Geffrard
    58'
  • Jolicoeur
    55'
  • Tapia
    52'
  • Riquelme
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Chile U-17
  • Haiti U-17
  • Ceneus (o.g.)
    45'
  • Jeanty (P)
    37'
  • Jeanty
    31'
  • Rojas
    11'
LIVE
Chile U-17 - Haiti U-17
U-17 World Cup - 30 October 2019

