Italy U-17
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
23:00
03/11/19
Estadio Bezerra
Paraguay U-17
U-17 World Cup • Group F
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Italy U-17
  • Paraguay U-17
  • PeraltaViera
    76'
  • Giovane
    71'
  • OristanioTongya
    55'
  • PanadaBrentan
    54'
  • Quiñonez
    52'
  • 1st Half
  • Italy U-17
  • Paraguay U-17
  • PresentadoAcosta
    44'
  • Duarte
    37'
  • BenítezPresentado
    35'
  • Pirola
    3'
Italy U-17 - Paraguay U-17
U-17 World Cup - 3 November 2019

U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Italy U-17 and Paraguay U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 November 2019.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carmine Nunziata or Gustavo Morínigo?

Have your say by voting on who will win between Italy U-17 and Paraguay U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Italy U-17 vs Paraguay U-17.

    
