Korea Republic U-17
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    23:00
    10/11/19
    Estádio Kléber Andrade
    Mexico U-17
    U-17 World Cup • Quarter-final
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Korea Republic U-17
    • Mexico U-17
    • MuñózGómez
      82'
    • PaikHong
      82'
    • Jeong
      81'
    • Ávila
      77'
    • ÁlvarezLuna
      72'
    • Eom
      71'
    • El-MesmariÁvila
      64'
    • KimJeong
      63'
    • 1st Half
    • Korea Republic U-17
    • Mexico U-17
    • HongBang
      36'
    Korea Republic U-17 - Mexico U-17
    U-17 World Cup - 10 November 2019

    U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Korea Republic U-17 and Mexico U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 November 2019.
    Managers: Jung Soo Kim vs Marco Antonio Ruíz

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Korea Republic U-17 and Mexico U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Korea Republic U-17 vs Mexico U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
