LIVE

Korea Republic U-17 - Mexico U-17

U-17 World Cup - 10 November 2019

U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Korea Republic U-17 and Mexico U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jung Soo Kim or Marco Antonio Ruíz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Korea Republic U-17 and Mexico U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Korea Republic U-17 vs Mexico U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

